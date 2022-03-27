How Did The Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catch Fire

A video of an Ola S1 pro scooter catching fire in Pune is going viral on all social media platforms. The company released a statement in which it mentioned that they are aware of the incident wherein the Ola Scooter caught fire. The statement read issued by the company reads, "We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe. Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days."

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric reacted to the incident and said that they are investigating the issue and are trying to fix it. He further stated that safety is their top priority.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery.

This is not the first time when an electric scooter has caught fire in India. A few days ago, a man in Haryana died due to an explosion in the lithium-ion battery of a scooter sold by Gurugram-based HCD India.

