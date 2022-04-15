How Christians Observe Good Friday With Rituals And Prayers

Good Friday 2022: Good Friday is one of India's most important religious holidays. It is extremely significant to the Christian community. Good Friday is observed, followed by Easter Sunday, to commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.

Good Friday is a day set aside to honour Jesus Christ's sacrifice for humanity. The day will be marked on April 15 this year. Easter Sunday, which comes on April 17, follows Good Friday as another Christian holy day.

Good Friday Date

This year, Good Friday is to be commemorated on April 15th, 2022.

History

Good Friday is the day that Jesus was crucified by the Romans, according to the New Testament. Jesus had been accused of blasphemy by Jewish religious officials for claiming to be the Son of God. They were so enraged by Jesus' actions that they handed him over to the Romans. A Roman leader, Pontius Pilate, sentenced Jesus to death by crucifixion.

According to history, Jesus was publicly beaten and crowned with thorns. In his damaged state, Jesus was forced to carry a large wooden cross through the streets, surrounded by jeers. Finally, his hands and feet were nailed to the cross. He was left to die while hanging on the cross.

Significance

Good Friday is a day of mourning, often known as Holy Friday or Black Friday. Christians throughout the world commemorate this day. Jesus is said to have suffered and died for the sins of mankind. As a result, this day is commemorated to seek forgiveness for one's transgressions.

People pray to be free of pain, suffering, and misery in their daily lives. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus' death also represents the end of all sins. It demonstrates that when all of one's sins have been forgiven, there is hope for a new beginning, which is symbolised by Jesus Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday.

How It Is Observed

On Good Friday, many people fast and attend religious services. To memorialise Jesus Christ's suffering, churches undertake special rituals and mute their bells as a show of sadness.

Maudy Thursday comes before Good Friday, and Holy Saturday comes after. On this day, the Three Hours of Agony service is held.

To symbolise Jesus Christ's death, Christians drape a black cloth over all crosses, photos, and statues.