How to Check if Your Aadhaar Card is Hacked

Aadhaar Card Update: For those residing in India, the Aadhaar Card is one of the most important papers. The document is significant since the Aadhaar Card may be used in a variety of settings and serves as a form of identification for individuals. An Aadhaar card is required in every scenario, whether it is for opening a bank account or applying for a new job.

However, if the facts of your Aadhaar card are leaked, it would be a major problem for you since someone else might misuse the information and use the document against you. As a result, it is critical to maintaining constant vigilance. Here's how you can see whether your Aadhaar card is being used fraudulently.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is in charge of providing Aadhaar cards to Indian people, provides this service. You will be able to check where your Aadhaar card is being abused with the aid of this service.

Step 1: Go to UIDAI's official website.

Step 2: On the website's homepage, you'll see a service option; click on it.

Step 3: After you click on service, you'll see an option for Aadhaar Authentication History, which you should choose.

Step 4: You will now be prompted to enter your Aadhaar number as well as a security code.

Step 5: From the drop-down option, choose Generate OTP.

Step 6: An OTP will be sent to your registered cellphone number; enter it.

Step 7: You can now simply view the authentication history of your Aadhaar card.

It's worth noting that this approach is only available if your phone number is connected to your Aadhaar card.

You can also file a complaint if you believe your Aahdaar card is being exploited by calling the UIDAI's emergency hotline number, 1947. You may also email the authority at help@uidai.gov.in for assistance.