How to Care for Your Body If You Are an Asthama Patient

World Asthma Day: The first Tuesday in May is designated as World Asthma Day. The 3rd of May is World Asthma Day this year. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organization joint organisation dedicated to raising awareness about the medical disease, is organising the day.

Asthma, also known as bronchial asthma, is a common condition in which a person's airways constrict and swell, as well as create excess mucus, making it difficult to breathe. Even though bronchial asthma is a prevalent ailment, there is still a dearth of understanding and awareness about it, as well as treatment options.

History of World Asthma Day:

In 1993, the Global Asthma Initiative was created, and the inaugural Asthma Day was celebrated in more than 35 nations in 1998. In celebration of World Asthma Day, the inaugural World Asthma Day conference was conducted in Barcelona, Spain. Many additional countries have joined the programme since then.

Importance of World Asthma Day:

Although asthma is incurable and typically lasts a lifetime, many individuals are still ignorant of the precautions and treatments available. The goal of the day is to raise awareness while also debunking stereotypes that prevent individuals from obtaining treatment or living their lives to the fullest despite their illness.

Theme for World Asthma Day:

GINA chooses a different topic each year, and this year's is closing gaps in asthma care. "There are several gaps in asthma care which require intervention to reduce preventable suffering as well as the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma ."

Tips To Help You Manage Your Asthma:

1. Identifying the source of your asthma is critical to figure out what triggers your asthma and take action to prevent it.

2. Allergy prevention: Allergens should be avoided by those with asthma and allergies since they can cause airway irritation.

3. Smoke of any kind should be avoided. People with asthma should avoid doing things like smoking or igniting incense sticks.