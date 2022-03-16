Holika Dahan 2022 Puja Vidhi and Timings

Holika Dahan 2022: Holi is one of the most important Hindu religious holidays. The event is a celebration of good triumphing over evil. Holika Dahan is the start of the Holi celebration. The Holika Dahan falls on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. The next day, Pratipada tithi of Chaitra month is celebrated as Holi.

The Holika Dahan will be held this year on March 17th, with the colours being played on March 18th. According to Hindu custom, Holashtak begins eight days before the Holika Dahan, during which time people think no auspicious work should be done. Holashtak started on March 10th.

Date And Time Of Holika Dahan

According to Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 01:29 p.m. on March 17 and will go until 12:47 a.m. on March 18. Following that, the Chaitra month will begin. At 12:48 a.m. on March 18, the Pratipadha tithi of Krishna Paksha will take effect. On March 17, Holika Dahan will take place.

Between 9:20 and 10:31 p.m., Holika Dahan is most auspicious. It is thought that Holika Dahan Puja should only be performed at auspicious times, or individuals may face bad luck and adversity in their lives.

Holika Dahan: Puja Vidhi

According to traditional beliefs, Holika is venerated before Holika Dahan. By worshipping on this day, a person can rid themselves of all types of problems in their lives. Get up early on Purnima and take a bath. Then go to Holika's shrine and sit facing east or north. Take some cow excrement and make Holika and Prahlad idols out of it.

Wash your hands and begin the pooja after that. To begin with, give the Holika some water. Then, one by one, offer Roli, Akshat, flowers, turmeric, moong, batase, gulal, seven varieties of grains, wheat, sugarcane, and grains to Holika Mata. Worship Lord Narasimha in conjunction with Holika. Take a thread and tie it to the Holika for five to seven rounds once you've completed the ceremonies. The Holika Dahan is then performed.

Significance Of Holika Dahan

There is a story about Holika and Prahlad in Hindu mythology. King Hiranyakashyap had a son named Prahlad. Hiranyakashyap was opposed to the worship of any god. His son, however, Prahlad, was a devout disciple of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashyap attempted to murder his son several times, owing to his faith in Lord Vishnu, but each time he failed.

Then he summoned his sister, Holika, who had the gift of never being consumed by fire. The King ordered Holika to sit in the fire with Prahlad on his lap. On her brother's orders, Holika sat in the fire with Prahlad, but Prahlad continued to sing the name of Lord Vishnu, and Prahlad was spared by Lord Vishnu's favour, but Holika was burned to death in the fire. Since then, the Holika Dahan celebration has been held every year on the day of Phalgun Purnima as a symbol of good triumphing over evil.