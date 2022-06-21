The Historical, Cultural and Spiritual Significance Of Summer Solstice 2022

By Devraj Bollareddy

Today is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. It marks the beginning of the onset summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, a period where the days consistently keep getting shorter while the nights get longer. In astrological terms, the path of the sun is the furthest north in the Northern Hemisphere or the farthest south in the Southern Hemisphere.

The word "solstice" comes from the Latin word "solstitium" — and from "sol" (Sun) and "stitium" (still or stopped), according to the periodical. The sun doesn’t rise and set at the same locations on the horizon each day due to Earth’s tilted axis. Its rise and set positions move northward or southward in the sky as our planet travels around the sun throughout the year.

The summer solstice brings a lot of spiritual significance with it, the summer solstice starts at the beginning of the Cancer season hence it is usually associated with self-reflection in order to find nourishment within you so that you can keep growing and evolving.

The summer solstice also has major historical and cultural significance, European Neolithic cultures used to light bonfires with the belief that it would boost the strength of the sun during the harvest season. The summer solstice usually coincided with crop cycles in those times. Neolithic European cultures also constructed a lot of monuments to align with the moments of the sun, the Stonehenge is believed to be one such monument.

Another peculiar ritual that people in the middle ages did during the summer solstice was lighting a huge wheel filled with straws on fire after decorating it. The men would then roll the wheel of fire into the Moselle River.

There are a few rituals you can do today in order to properly commemorate this summer solstice. You can start by reflecting on all the things in life that you are grateful for. Another powerful thing you can do is set intentions for yourself for the upcoming season related to the themes of the summer solstice, trust, patience, and growth. The summer solstice also signifies finding balance in your life and mustering up the courage to be the boldest version of yourself.

Although you do not need a summer solstice to remind you to always be the boldest version of yourself, today is an apt occasion to start working on it in a serene environment.

