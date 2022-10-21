Hindware Smart Appliances Strengthens Offline Market Presence

In line with the company’s retail expansion commitment to meet growing consumer demand, Hindware Smart Appliances recently launched three kitchen galleries in Hyderabad, taking the total number of kitchen galleries in India to 170+. These kitchen galleries are the company’s exclusive offline retail stores showcasing the entire kitchen appliances and water heaters product range by Hindware Smart Appliances under one roof.

The new exclusive stores in Hyderabad are located in Kokapet, Medchal & Troop Bazaar areas to reach out to consumers in the region. Currently, the company has a network of over 1500 retailers in South India, with over 250 retailers catering to Telangana.

The Kitchen Galleries are located in strategic locations to address the demand from the respective cities and houses all innovative and latest products by Hindware Smart Appliances including its diverse range of IoT-enabled appliances. The portfolio available at the store include chimneys, hobs, cooktops, built-in oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, kitchen sinks, water purifiers, food sanitizers and IoT appliances like water purifiers, water heaters, and kitchen chimneys among others.

In addition to Hyderabad, some of the recent kitchen galleries were opened in cities such as Lucknow, Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Nashik, Mangaluru among others reflecting the company’s commitment to increase geographical presence across the country.

Speaking on the Hyderabad kitchen galleries launch, Mr. Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, Hindware Home Innovation Limited, said, “Hyderabad is one of the fast-growing regions for us and we are truly excited to be launching 3 stores consecutively here. Hyderabad’s discerning customers have a high preference for silent chimneys and sleek cooktops and we believe there is a tremendous amount of untapped potential in the market. With the launch of these three Hindware Smart Appliances exclusive stores, we will have 20 stores in the region. We will continue to invest in the market and continue to provide an unparalleled customer experience.”

He further added, “Our relentless innovation has ensured we remain ahead of the curve and has helped us maintain the No. 2 position in the kitchen chimneys category. Further, we plan to ramp up our store presence across key markets over the coming months and will be adding additional 30 stores in cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. This will not only help us expand the offline reach but will also increase the accessibility and availability of Hindware Smart Appliances across the country.

Along with these exclusive stores, the company has a strong distribution network with over 1300 distributors and 13000 retailers across India and a strong presence on leading e-commerce platforms.