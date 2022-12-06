Hero MotoCorp Partners with Paralympic Committee of India 

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has marked World Disability Day 2022 by partnering with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

As part of this partnership – which is an initiative under the project ‘Khelo Hero’ of the Company’s overall corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform ‘Hero WeCare’ 14 specially-abled athletes will undergo professional training ably guided by experienced coaches. They will also be provided access to world-class facilities and equipment to upgrade their skills and hone their talents.

Acknowledging Hero MotoCorp’s support, Padmashree Dr. Deepa Malik , President of the Paralympic Committee of India said, “We are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for their consistent support to para-athletes. Over time, such support has seen India not just participating more at international level, but also steadily increasing the medal tally. I am sure this partnership will go a long way in creating more international champions from India.”

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp has been one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple disciplines of sports. The objective of ‘Khelo Hero’ is to promote a sporting culture across the country and to create opportunities for deserving athletes. Our partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India is an initiative in this direction.”

In addition to helping build sports infrastructure at various government schools and promoting sports at the grassroots, Hero MotoCorp also partners with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA).

Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to promotion of sports goes beyond CSR; it has been at the forefront of supporting sports such as football, cricket, field hockey and golf for more than two decades.