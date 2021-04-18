Hero HF 100 Launch Price, Features

Hero MotoCorp, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer has unveiled the HF 100. In India, the bike is available in a single variant at a price of Rs 49,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The HF 100 resembles the HF Deluxe in appearance and costs Rs 1,300 less than the HF Deluxe's kick-start, spoke wheel variant. The bike doesn't have many features, but it does come with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Electric starting is not available as an option. Furthermore, unlike the HF Deluxe's chunky silver-coloured pillion grab rail, the HF 100 gets a simple-looking black tubular unit at the rear.

The graphics on the lower section of the fuel tank and the upper portion of the side panels give the HF 100 a sporty appearance. The Hero HF 100 is powered by the same 97.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as the HF Deluxe. The motor is paired to a four-speed transmission system and it produces the 8 hp and 8 Nm amount of power and torque outputs. The Hero HF 100 comes with a 9.1 litre fuel tank, which is 0.5-litre less than the HF Deluxe.

At 110kg kerb weight, HF 100 bike is 1kg heavier than the HF Deluxe. The two bikes have the same 805mm tall seat and 165mm ground clearance. The latest Hero HF 100 mainly goes up against the likes of Bajaj CT100 in the entry-level 100cc commuter bike segment.