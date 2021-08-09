Here's Why People Don't Eat Non-veg in Shravan Masam

Shravan 2021: Shravan, also known as Sawan Maas, has arrived. It's that time of year when kuttu aate ki puri, aloo ki sabzi, sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, upwas chiwda, and other Shiva devotee favourites take over their plates, and even the notion of eating meat is frowned upon. But why do we eat only vegetables during the fortunate months of Sawan or Shravan? This is due to several factors. Our elders have passed along the custom to us without any explanation. You might be shocked to learn that the custom has religious as well as scientific justifications. Here's all you need to know about it.

Hinduism's Justification

Although meat consumption is forbidden in Hinduism, we are unable to refrain from doing so. It is advised to avoid eating meat during the holy month of Sawan out of respect and dedication to the faith. Additionally, some parts of the Hindu scriptures, such as the Bhagwad Gita, Veda, Purana, and Mahabharata, look down on meat consumption. For example, there is a passage in the Bhagwad Gita in which Lord Krishna declares his choice of vegetarian food: "If one offers me a leaf, a flower, fruit, or water with love and devotion, I will accept it." Many other important Hindu festivals, such as Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej, come in the month of Sawan or Shravan, adding to its sanctity.

Scientific Reasons

Because our digestive systems are weaker during the monsoons owing to the lack of sunlight, it is best to avoid consuming non-vegetarian meals. During the Sawan or Shravan fast, individuals consume light snacks that are simple to digest. There are numerous water-borne illnesses during the rainy season as well. And there's a risk that the animal flesh is contaminated. As a result, it is best to avoid it during the rainy season.

To Let Aquatic Animals Breed

Fish and other aquatic animals breed during the monsoon season. People used to refrain from eating fish and other types of seafood during the monsoon when there were no farms to allow aquatic creatures to breed. Sawan or Shravan is also regarded as a month of love in Hinduism. People shun non-veg meals since it is considered immoral to murder any living thing in Hindu culture.

These are some of the most prevalent reasons why non-vegetarian meals should be avoided during the monsoon and the Shravan Maas. However, there are no strict laws against eating non-vegetarian cuisine during Sawan, and everyone celebrates the holiday in their unique way.