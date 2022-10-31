Here's why Moon Will Turn Red On Lunar Eclipse 2022

The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about three years as the next total lunar eclipse will be on March 14, 2025. However, we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during these three years.

What is a lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

Why does the Moon turn red during a lunar eclipse? During a lunar eclipse, the Red Moon rises because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear.

