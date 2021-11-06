Here's How Banjara Hills in Hyderabad Got its Name

Around 1630 CE, during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, the Banjara tribe (also known as Lambadas) came from Rajasthan to the Deccan (common era). During the 17th century, when the Qutb Shahi dynasty governed the Golconda kingdom (1518-1687), the Banjaras worked as grain couriers for the Mughal Army, which fought multiple conflicts in the Deccan.

The Golconda dynasty came to an end in 1687, when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb ultimately defeated the last Qutb Shahi or Golconda king, Sultan Abul Hasan Tana Shah, following an eight-year fight.

The Golconda kingdom, along with the rest of the Deccan regions, became part of the Mughal empire after that. In Aurangabad, the Mughals appointed governors to manage the Deccan region, which the Asaf Jahi Nizams seized in 1724.

In 1724, Mir Kamuddin Khan (Asaf Jah – 1) was crowned Nizam for the first time. He traveled from Delhi to Aurangabad, and he was followed by a large group of people. According to Austrian anthropologist Haimendorf, Bhangi and Jhangi Naiks followed Asaf Jah I to Golconda kingdom with 1,80,000 bullocks. After the subjugation of Golconda to the Mughal Empire, the Bhangi and Jangi Naiks were unable to care for their cattle and necessities, Asaf Jah told the Banjaras that their cattle would be cared for.