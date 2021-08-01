Here’s Five Fabulous Experiences to Gift Your Buddies this Friendship Day

It’s that time of the year when we put our thinking caps on and think of what to gift our friends and how to treat them. To fully embrace and celebrate Friendship Day, what’s better than to surprise your bestie with a gift that makes for an experience that’s one-of-a-kind. Yes, we’re talking about experiential gifting. So, do away with giving them something materialistic and let them enjoy the ‘present’ right now. This Friendship Day, gift them an unforgettable memory that they will cherish forever.

To take away your worries, we have listed down the top five experiential gifting options for your loved ones this friendship day

Tring: We’re pretty sure that your friend is a die-hard fan of a celebrity and would do absolutely anything to get some time with them. Tring, the celebrity engagement platform, gives you the chance to make this dream come true for your BFF. Take your pick from their large roster of multi-genre local, regional, and worldwide celebrities who will bring a smile on your best friend’s face by telling them just how awesome they are. Add to that, you can customize the wish in the form of a video message, call, social media DMs, and see your pal interact with their idol in a way they could have never imagined.

goSTOPS Bir: With comfy beds, friendly staff, and a homely ambiance, this hostel, amid the mountains, is the go-to place in Bir for an affordable, clean and cozy experience with your buddies this Friendship Day. We’re talking about a picturesque backdrop set against a balcony that you just can’t stay away from, a campfire to get you all nice and cozy as you make fond memories stargazing by the terrace area. What makes your staycation with friends all the more enjoyable, are the colourful rooms (one with as many as six bunk beds) and dormitories, with pillows and beds of all shades, that lighten up your mood in no time. One cherishes how time flies here as the sound of music and friends having a gala time over a game of chess, carrom or foosball brings an instant smile. For those looking to attend their work calls and meetings, the common room, with its vibrant décor and high-speed Wi-Fi makes you breeze through the day. It’s a place that’s fun, social, and above all safe. With there being absolutely no compromise on the safety and hygiene standards, there is no room for worry when you stay at goSTOPS Bir. Rest assured that it’s service with a smile at this property/hostel in the paragliding capital of India.

Sula Wine Tasting: What better way to celebrate your BFFs on Friendship Day than to give them a toast in one of the most luxurious vineyards of India. Along with spending time in their luxurious properties, you and your band of boys or gang of girls can watch time fly by in a wine-tasting session or a walk down their plush grape fields with a scenic background all around you. It’s time to book your ticket with your pals and stay in the best of spirits. Quite literally.

Campmonk: If you and your friends find your true calling in camping, then a visit to one of Campmonk’s destinations is the perfect gift this Friendship Day. Be it Coorg, Kodai, Idukki, Sankleshpur, these guys have the outskirts of Maharashtra and Karnataka covered for you. Tailored to exactly your needs, you can choose from many of their activities such as kayaking, hiking, swimming, cycling or having fun in the midst of fauna. If your budget is a bit higher than normal, you can try out glamping, which is the perfect mix of traditional camping with a touch of luxury. Either way, you and friends can enjoy the star-studded night in the serenity of nature.

Udemy: The best experience to give your friend is the one where they learn and acquire a new skill or improve an old one. It’s time to make knowledge the perfect gift this Friendship Day all thanks to Udemy. This online course provider gives you the option to have professionals and students teach your friends how to win at the workplace and improve soft skills or have them pick up web design, fashion, photoshop, photography, music, IT & Software amongst many such fascinating categories. What’s more is that Udemy will provide a certificate at the end of the course, giving your pals an extra star on their résumé. If you’re looking to gift an experience that lasts forever, give your friend a Udemy course gift voucher.