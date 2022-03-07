Here Are Places to Celebrate Women's Day in Hyderabad

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. Many voluntary bodies and other people are planning a slew of events at various places on the occasion of Women's Day. Here are five places to celebrate women's day in Hyderabad.

Have fun at Stand-up show only for women

Want to enjoy the day with your dearest ones? Here we go... Stand comedians Rajashekar Mamidanna and Rohit Swain are going to perform together at Aaromale in Film Nagar on Tuesday from 8 pm onwards. This show is only for women and they can book tickets on BookMyShow. The cost of the ticket per person is Rs. 349.

Wonderla Amusement Park:

Are you planning for an outing with your girl gang? Then Wonderla Amusement Park could be your destination. There is an exclusive offer for women on March 8. There will be one-plus-one offer on entry tickets priced at Rs 1,049. On this day, no male will be allowed except for those who are below 10 years of age. Tickets are available online and offline. Any ticket booked for men on March 8th will be cancelled automatically.

5K Run:

Want to participate in a walk that could raise funds to support marginalized women? Here is a perfect place. Sayfty, an online platform that works for women, along with Good Universe NGO is organizing a walk from March 9 to 19. The main aim of this event is to create awareness of the health of women and to support marginalized women. Interested ones could register on good walk website and could participate from any part of the world. The cost of the ticket for 3K, 5K and 10K walks are Rs.600, Rs.750 and Rs.999 respectively. A certificate and medal will be given to the participants.

Musical Event At Shilparamam:

Are you a music lover? Then here is the perfect destination. Hope Advertising Private Limited and South Indian Cultural Association is going to come up with a musical treat by women on March 8 from 9.30 am at the Ethnic Hall in Shilparamam, Hyderabad. Lathangi Sisters, Pratima Sasidhar and Dr Mridula Ashwin will enthrall the audience at the event. One could also watch the programme on YouTube.