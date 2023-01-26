HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards Winners List

The first edition of HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards - South celebrated excellence across industries and recognized artists, professionals and establishments at a star-studded night~

HELLO! magazine, an initiative of the RP - Sanjiv Goenka group has announced the winners of its first ever South edition of HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards, as the brand continues to recognize the depth of talent across entertainment, business and other industries. Since its founding, HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards has become one of the industry’s most sought-after awards, recognizing talents and having an attendance from the creme da la creme of the society and this time it was down South! The first HELLO! Hall of Fame - South took place in Hyderabad on 24th January at Taj Krishna.

The dazzling awards night themed ‘A Night at the Opera’ was a perfect melting pot of fashionable, sophisticated and elite aristocracy. Stars and socialites from across South India came dressed in their best to take home the coveted trophy. The stylish turnout of all the celebs left quite an impact and it was an evening to remember. The entire venue and the red carpet was buzzing with glitz glamour and excitement as the winners were announced in midst of vivacious performances. It all concluded with the host Sophie Choudry and the attendees, bidding adieu with a promise of setting new benchmarks with the next edition!

Talking about this special occasion, Avarna Jain, Editorial Chairperson at HELLO! said, “HELLO! is proud to host its most prestigious award – HELLO! Hall of Fame down South. It feels surreal to witness the South stardom, power and incredible talent. As a brand HELLO! is honored to be supporting creative talent - emerging or established names, part of fashion, literature, theater, film, sport and philanthropy. HELLO! Hall Of Fame Awards - South is a testament to our long-standing relationship built over the years and I believe this is a significant step forward for our brand to gather together and celebrate those industry stalwarts of the South who have time and again proved their mettle.”

In an effort to continue celebrating the strides and achievements at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards - South, the award categories spotlight a range of talent across many sectors to ensure each aspect of the South industry is well represented and recognized for its contributions.

List of Winners is as below –

Vijay Deverakonda - Breakthrough Superstar Of The Year

Adivi Sesh - Breakthrough Performance Of The Year

Hansika Motwani - Popular Choice Award

Mrunal Thakur - Rising Star Of The Year

Dulquer Salmaan - Most Stylish Star Of The Year

Aditi Rao Hydari - Most Beautiful Face Of The Year

Lakshmi Manchu - Versatile Actor Of The Year

Anushree Reddy - Fashion Designer Of The Year

Rajeev Reddy - Rising Entrepreneur Of The Year

Mahima Datla - Businesswoman Of The Year

Gitanjali Maini - Contribution Towards Building An Art Ecosystem

Thota Vaikuntam - Artiste Of The Year

PV Sindhu – Sports personality Of The Year

Kulsum Shadab Wahab – Philanthropist Of The Year

Vinita Chaitanya – Contribution To Interior Design

Swapna Dutt – Filmmaker Of The Year

Jaydev Galla - Business Leader Of The Year

Dulquer Salmaan – HELLO! Hall Of Fame Bingo Trendsetter Award

Dev Mohan – Promising Talent Of The Year

Shalini Bhupal – Art Patron Of The Year

The generosity and commitment of the sponsors is more vital than ever. HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards – South were presented in association with Obeetee Carpets, Brew & Bliss and OnePlus. Joining the event to commemorate the achievers will be Jewellery Partner Kishandas & Co, Fragrance Partner Engage L’amante, Celebration Partner Glenfiddich, Luxury Partner Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, Snacking Partner Bingo, Hospitality Partner Taj Krishna, Gifting Partner Saregama Carvaan and Decor Partner Casa Fleur.