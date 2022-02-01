Hefty Art Brings MF Husain’s Paintings to Metaverse

Feb 01, 2022, 09:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

The legendary artist’s iconic paintings to now be immortalized as NFTs

MF Husain Estate along with Hefty Art will soon announce the first NFT of the artist’s art piece – Fury

An inspiration, icon, master, and the most prominent  face  of  Modern  Indian  Art  –  Maqbool Fida Husain has undoubtedly  been  one  of  the  foremost  figures  in  the  20th  and  the 21st-century. Recognized as ‘The Barefoot Picasso’, his creativity manifested itself in numerous     mediums     –     painting, sculpture, drawing, film and writing to build a remarkable globally-acclaimed repertoire.

With an objective to enshrine his body of work for posterity, in a category-first move, Hefty Art, an initiative by Hindustan Talkies, a new-age media content company transforming entertainment across e-sports, games and blockchain technology, Hungamaone of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, and Polygon -   the    leading    platform    for     Ethereum     scaling     and     infrastructure     development have  exclusively  partnered  with  The  Estate  of  MF  Husain,  the   official   structure overseeing  art  made  by  India’s  best-known  painter,  to  bring  his  celebrated  works   via NFTs.  The association was kick-started   via   an   all-explainer video featuring the artist Owais Husain, son of   MF   Husain   announcing Hefty Art, as the official NFT partner for the first ever NFT tokens of art by MF Husain.

As the legitimate owner of intellectual property rights of MF Husain, the organisation, and Hefty Art will soon be announcing its first NFT of the artist’s art piece – Fury.  This much- awaited auction of true-blue collectibles would   set   in   motion   a   series   of drops/collectibles    by    world-renowned     artists     who     would     feature    in     the     Hefty Art    Metaverse.    The    partnership     with     the     Estate of     MF     Husain     fits seamlessly   with   Hefty   Art’s   vision   of    enhancing    the    engagement    quotient    for   users as they purchase some of the most-high end artworks   from   renowned   global artists.  Hefty Art aims to establish itself as the leading   curated   marketplace facilitating   the movement of all forms of art onto the blockchain.

Furthermore, Hefty by collaborating with eDAO, an entertainment and creator-focused eDAO, will support the growth of the Hefty Ecosystem enabling users to interact and engage with their favourite celebrities and artists. With more high-end creations in the pipeline, Hefty Art looks to highlight the richness and diversity of the art and culture worldwide.

Talking about the partnership, Neeraj Roy, Managing Director – Hungama, shared, “We are delighted to associate with the MF Husain Estate and carry forward the   legacy and artistic accomplishments of the legend in the digital realm.  Revolutionising how artists are seen today, NFTs represent a new horizon of possibilities to showcase their work  at  a  global scale like never before.”

Sharing his   thoughts   about   the   association, Ashish   Chowdhry   –   Co-Founder,   Hindustan Talkies, commented, “Deepa Pardasany and I take pride in amplifying the world of entertainment with its foray into gaming and now the blockchain. The transition into Web 3.0 has opened the floodgates to  a whole new world of excitement. With ideas and creations evolving, we expect their art to soar further.  For Hindustan Talkies, this association allows us to back new artists and take our vision across platforms and regions.”

Speaking about the association, Owais Husain – Representative, Estate of MF Husain, said, “My father, in his enduring and prolific career, had a pulse on innovation and what was to come next. As an artist, I am pleased and looking forward to introduce my father’s iconic artworks in a new avatar via NFTs on Hefty Art. Through the sweeping breadth of his paintbrush, Husain changed the face of modern art in India, thus taking his place in   history. Noticeably, I believe this move will have a similar effect as it positions itself to play an essential role in the transformation of art markets worldwide.”

After the recent announcement of Hefty Entertainment joining hands with T Series — Hefty Art is yet another vertical under the Hefty Metaverse set to define the future of entertainment.


Read More:

Tags: 
The Barefoot Picasso
MF Husain
Advertisement
Back to Top