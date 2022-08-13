HCCB Celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav With Mega Tree Plantation Drive At Ameenpur

Hyderabad: Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) - one of the country's India's top FMCG companies - conducted a plantation drive at Ameenpur in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Ameenpur Municipal Corporation. The event was graced by Sri Bheem Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and municipal officers - Sri T Pandu Ranga Reddy, Chairperson; Smt A Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner; Sri Nandaram Narisimha Goud, Vice Chairperson, and Sri K Srinivasa Rao, Factory Manager, HCCB Ameenpur Plant.

The first tranche of the drive involved the plantation of 15,000 trees at 'Bruhat Pattana Prakruti Vanam,' encompassing an area of 10 acres. With the objective of increasing the green cover around its factories, HCCB will be planting 25 lakh trees across the country.

Speaking about HCCB's target of 25 lakh plantations, Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Public Affairs and Communication Officer, HCCB, said, "When we were deliberating the various ways of celebrating our 25th anniversary, our employees proposed that we create a carbon sink and draw an ambitious plan to top up the 50% green energy usage that we already leverage. We gave ourselves the challenge of planting 25 lakh trees! It is heartening how so many partners have already come forth to help us realize the ambition. In equal measure is the magnanimity of all the people cheering for us. On behalf of HCCB, I extend my regards to the various govt departments that are partnering with us in this initiative."

Speaking about the initiative Smt A Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner, said, "We thank HCCB, Ameenpur Plant, for the support extended to the Ameenpur Municipality. We appreciate HCCB's active role in environment-friendly and sustainable activities by taking up this plantation drive and upcoming solid waste management project. Everyone is requested to participate in keeping their surroundings clean and green."

Speaking on this occasion Sri Bheem Reddy Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, "Any tree plantation campaign can only be successful when all people, especially the youth, participate wholeheartedly. I request everyone to support the Municipality's efforts to keep Ameenpur clean and green."