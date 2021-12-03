Have You Seen This Movie on Omicron From 1963? Watch it Here

Hyderabad: Fear has gripped the entire nation after two cases of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka. Why shouldn't we all be terrified? The new strain is said to be five times more lethal than earlier variants, and there have been concerns that vaccinations will be useless against it.

On the other hand, the internet always manages to unearth relevant memes and provide us with something to speak about in every situation. Remember how everyone couldn't stop talking about the 2011 film "Contagion" during the first wave of Covid? In the famous film, healthcare experts, government leaders, and ordinary people find themselves in the thick of a pandemic as the CDC struggles to discover a cure. Everyone could relate to the movie.

Now, netizens have uncovered yet another 1963 film, titled "Omicron," and it has become the buzz of the town. According to IMDb, the plot of this movie is as follows: An extraterrestrial takes over the body of an earthman to learn about the world so that his civilization might conquer it. The movie gets a 7.1 rating, and if the plot wasn't horrific enough, check out the tagline: "The Day the Earth was turned into a cemetery!"

And rest assured, the who's who of the country have started weighing in on the relevance of the film to the current pandemic.

"Believe it or faint," wrote director Ram Gopal Varma about the film on social media.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted recently, "Someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron."

Ugo Gregoretti directed the Italian science fiction comedy film. The film was selected for the 24th Venice International Film Festival's competition. It's now available to watch on YouTube.

The madness isn't over yet. Another film from 2013 is "The Visitor From Planet Omicron." In this film, an extraterrestrial with a botanical virus arrives on Earth, but a brave Arizona widow wins him over with her garden-fresh cuisine and then attempts to overthrow the corrupt government that put him up to it. We couldn't find the film, directed by Mike Donahue, on any streaming sites yet, but we did discover several trailers on YouTube.