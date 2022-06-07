Happy World Food Safety Day 2022: Tips To Keep Safe From Foodborne Risks

Every year, June 7 marks World Food Safety Day. The intent behind the day is to throw some light on the food-borne risks. According to the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO), through World Food Safety Day the United Nations agency "pursues its efforts to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally." The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) established World Food Safety Day in 2018. Every year, World Food Safety Day is celebrated with a theme and this year’s theme is "Safer food, better health" which aims to highlight the role of safe, nutritional food in ensuring the well-being of humans.

The World Food Safety Day was jointly kickstarted by the WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations with support from member states and other stakeholders.

Here are some tips to keep safe from food-borne illnesses.

There are more than 200 foodborne diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances entering the body through contaminated food. In some serious cases, these diseases can also lead to the development of cancer cells in the body. According to the WHO data, children under five years of age carry 40 percent of the foodborne disease burden, with 125,000 deaths every year.

FAO Livestock tweeted, "Many of the bacteria that contaminate our food are now resistant to antimicrobials, making foodborne diseases difficult to treat. Using antimicrobials in the production of meats, eggs, and milk can reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistant bacteria in food."

Here is the definition of Food Safety and Food Security?

Food Security means having regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for leading a healthy life which makes food safety an integral part of food security. If food is not safe, it makes sick and is not good for the health.

Here are some tips to keep safe from food borne risks:

According to CDC, one should wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before, during, and after preparing food and before eating.

Wash utensils, cutting boards, and countertops using hot, soapy water after completing the cooking of food items.

Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water.

Use separate cutting boards and plates for raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

Meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs should be kept in separate racks from all other foods in the refrigerator.

Cook food at the right temperatures.

When you are using a microwave, just follow recommended cooking times. When reheating, use a food thermometer to make sure that microwaved food reaches 165°F.

Refrigerate perishable food within 2 hours. If the food is exposed to temperatures above 90°F refrigerate it within 1 hour.

