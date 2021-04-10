Happy Siblings Day 2021: Messages, Quotes, SMS, wishes, WhatsApp, and Facebook Status

Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10 every year to mark and strengthen the special bond between siblings. It's a day to love, argue, squabble with your brother or sister. Siblings—they are our best friends or our worst enemies. At times, siblings become our biggest competition, strongest critic, best cheerleader and remind us of our most embarrassing moments.

Whether you are blessed with a younger or an elder sibling, they are going to stand by you no matter what consequences they have to face. We may have many friends, but siblings are our best friends because they are family and share our blood.

Siblings Day was first celebrated in the United States, but gradually, the day started being celebrated in several countries including India.

As the special day is here, we have listed some heart-warming and awesome wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes that you can share with your sisters and brothers.

Siblings Day WhatsApp messages wishes, quotes, to share-

Siblings Day 2021 Messages

Together we fight, we laugh, we make good memories. Without you, my life would be dull, sister. Thanks for being the most caring and loving sister. Happy sibling’s day.

Life has blessed me with so many things, and you are one of them. Today is the day to celebrate with you, my brother. Happy sibling’s day, my best friend, my brother.

I’m grateful for where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed. Thank you for being such a big part of my life. Happy Siblings Day!

I hope you know that no matter where you are in this big world, I’ll always love and support you. Happy Siblings Day!

Siblings Day WhatsApp Messages, WhatsApp Status, and Wishes

Happy sibling's day to my favorite sibling. Thank you for saving my back, always.

In my ups and downs, you're the one who never left my side-wish you a lovely siblings day.

You owe a special place in my heart that I can’t express in words. Happy sibling’s day!

Happy Sibling’s Day to the world’s Best Brother. Thank You for being my brother and guardian angel.

Happy Sibling’s Day to one favorite sibling to another.

Happy sibling’s day. No matter what, you’ll forever be my best friend.

On this national sibling’s day, you must thank me for my existence in your life.

Thanks for being my most favorite person to annoy all day, every day. Happy national sibling’s day.

Siblings Day Quotes

"I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you'll be facing me" - Abby Slater

"Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends" - Kim Kardashian

"Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends" - Robert Brault

"Brothers and Sisters: Separated by distance, joined by love" - Chuck Danes

"A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood" - Ann Hood