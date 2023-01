Happy New Year 2023 Message in All Languages

Happy New Year 2023: It's that day of the year when your inbox and messenger are flooded with messages wishing you the very best year.

If you have friends in different parts of the world and wondering how to make them feel good by greeting them in their language, then you have landed on the right page.

Here's how to wish Happy New Year in different languages.

How To Say Happy New Year in Dutch

Gelukkig nieuwjaar

How To Say Happy New Year in Danish

Godt nytår

How To Say Happy New Year in Korean

saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo

How To Say Happy New Year in German

Frohes neues Jahr

How To Say Happy New Year in Finnish

Hyvää uutta vuotta

How To Say Happy New Year in Italian

Buon anno

How To Say Happy New Year in Greek

Eftychisméno to néo étos

How To Say Happy New Year in Bulgarian

Chestita nova godina

How To Say Happy New Year in Hindi

Nav Varsh Mangalmay Ho

How To Say Happy New Year in Japanese

Akemashite omedetōu gozaimasu

How To Say Happy New Year in Marathi

Navīna varṣācyā śubhēcchā

How To Say Happy New Year in Icelandic

Gleðilegt nýtt ár

How To Say Happy New Year in French

Bonne année

How To Say Happy New Year in Welsh

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

How To Say Happy New Year in Portuguese

Feliz Ano Novo

How To Say Happy New Year in Romanian

An Nou Fericit

How To Say Happy New Year in Hawaiian

Hauʻoli makahiki hou

How To Say Happy New Year in Czech

Šťastný nový rok

How To Say Happy New Year in Ukrainian

Shchaslyvoho Novoho roku.

How To Say Happy New Year in Lao

Sa bai di pi haim

How To Say Happy New Year in Esperanto

Feliĉan Novjaron

How To Say Happy New Year in Basque

Urte berri on

How To Say Happy New Year in Russian

S Novym Godom.

How To Say Happy New Year in Turkish

Yeni yılın kutlu olsun

How To Say Happy New Year in Ukrainian

Shchaslyvoho Novoho roku

How To Say Happy New Year in Chinese

Xin nian kuai

How To Say Happy New Year in Telugu

Nūtana sanvatsara śubhākāṅkṣalu

How To Say Happy New Year in Filipino

Maligayang bagong

How To Say Happy New Year in Norwegian

Godt nytt år

How To Say Happy New Year in Samoan

Manuia le tausaga fou

How To Say Happy New Year in Yiddish

A gut gebentsht yor

How To Say Happy New Year in Afrikaans

Gelukkige Nuwe Jaar.

How To Say Happy New Year in Arabic

Sanatuljadeed sa'eed

How To Say Happy New Year in Belarusian

z Novym hodam

How To Say Happy New Year in Tajik

Soli Nav Muʙorak.

How To Say Happy New Year in Hungarian

Boldog új évet

How To Say Happy New Year in Javanese

Sugeng warsa enggal

How To Say Happy New Year in Latin

Felix sit annus novus

How To Say Happy New Year in Polish

Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku

How To Say Happy New Year in Nepali

Nayām̐ barṣakō śubhakāmanā

How To Say Happy New Year in Romanian

An Nou Fericit.

How To Say Happy New Year in Swahili

Heri ya mwaka mpya