Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes, Whatsapp Messages and Images

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Indians celebrate Makar Sankranti, which is a harvest holiday. The day is devoted to the Sun God and is known by several names, including Makara Sankranti and Maghi. Today is the day that the sun enters the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). It also marks the conclusion of the winter season and the beginning of spring. According to the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti occurs on the first day of the month of Magha.

The day is commemorated with jaggery and sesame sweets, as well as rice and sumptuous feasts.

This year it will be celebrated on January 14. Here are some wishes you can share with your friends and family members.

Hope this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti make you reach new heights of happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wish you and your family members a very happy Makar Sankranti!

As the sun starts its northward journey, I hope all your dreams come true.

A very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti!

May the Makar Sankranti end all moments of sadness and bring joy and happiness.

Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Wishing You and Your Family Lots of Happiness and Sweet Surprises this Makar Sankranthi!

May This Makar Sankranti Bring In New Hopes and a Fruitful Harvest for You. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Look at the Brighter Side of Life, It’s So Pleasant and Sees the Sun Smiling for You & Birds Singing for You. Happy Makar Sankranti.

With Great Devotion, Fervour, and Vivacity, With Rays of Hope and Light, We Wish You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

As the Sun Starts Its Northward Journey, Let’s Come Together and Celebrate This Season of Opulence With Love, Peace, and Joy. Wish You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

This Year, I Hope the Rising Sun of Makar Sankranti Fills Your Life With Happy Moments. Wishing You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti!