Hanuman Jayanti Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, and Insta Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: India is a land of festivals, and we see various festivals following each other in short succession in this country. Hindus commemorate Hanuman Jayanti on this day, which is a Hindu festival. People worship Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali by his devotees.

We've all heard the Ramayana stories about Hanuman's devotion to Lord Ram. He had helped Ram in every aspect of his life, from lifting the Dronagiri parvat in search of Sanjeevani Booti to bringing Sita back from Lanka.

Lord Hanuman's birthday is celebrated on Hanuman Jayanti, which is also known as the Hindu god of strength. Sarvamayavibhanjana and Sankat Mochan are two more titles given to him by devotees. When one worships Lord Hanuman, it is said that all anxieties and obstacles vanish.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date & Time

Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra, also known as Chaitra Poornima. Because it is believed that Hanuman was born at sunrise, the temples begin the celebrations before daybreak and continue throughout the day.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16th this year, with Poornima Tithi beginning at 2.27 a.m. on April 16th and ending at 12.24 a.m. on April 17th.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

People fast for the entire day on the festival of Hanuman Jayanti. They take a shower, dress cleanly, and offer flowers and garlands to the Hanuman shrines. On this day, devotees also recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand.

Devotees are said to be able to overcome their worries and shortcomings by worshipping Hanuman on this day. Under his grace, they forget about their problems and attract positivity.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance

Lord Hanuman is a Hindu god who represents strength, courage, tenacity, and devotion. He was completely loyal to Lord Rama and never left his side, even in the most trying of circumstances.

He was instrumental in bringing Sita back from Lanka after Ravan kidnapped her. Lord Hanuman teaches us the value of patience. He teaches us how to overcome any challenges or hurdles that may arise, and how to remain committed to our objectives no matter what.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

2. May Hanuman Ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

3. I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

4. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti! May the Lord's blessings be with you.

5. May you achieve success, wealth, and good health. May you be the source of strength for your family. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti! Jai Hanuman!

6. Let wisdom rule your thoughts. And, may your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

7. May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

8. I wish joy, harmony, happiness and prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family. Sending warm wishes your way on Hanuman Jayanti!

9. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

10. Lord Hanuman is the perfect symbol of strength, unparalleled devotion, and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. May we be like him. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Quotes and Images

1. May you have the confidence and strength to achieve success in your life, just like Lord Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

2. May you get blessed by the Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Facebook and WhatsApp Status

1. May you be the source of strength for your family. Jai Hanuman!

2. May you have the confidence and strength to achieve success in your life, just like Lord Hanuman.

3. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to every devotee of the Lord

4. May Hanuman Ji's blessings be with you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

5. I hope this Hanuman Jayanti, our powers be put to good use. Jai Bajarang Bali

6. Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings!

7. Let wisdom rule our thoughts, May our power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.