Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Shubh Muhurat for Puja and Mantras to Chant

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022: Lord Hanuman is one of Hinduism's most prominent deities, worshipped throughout India. Anjaneya, Bajrangbali, and Maruti are some of his other names. Every year, the Telugu people celebrate Hanuman Jayanthi in a big way. According to the Hindu calendar, it occurs on the tenth day (Dashami) of the bright half (Shukla paksha) of the month of Chaitra.

What is Telugu-Hanuman Jayanthi?

The Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi celebration commemorates Lord Hanuman's birth. It is observed on the tenth day of Chaitra, the bright half of the Hindu month (March-April).

Devotees get up early on this day and take a sacred bath. They then give Lord Hanuman prayers and seek his blessings. The Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is also read by devotees.

Devotees distribute sweets and fruits to friends and family after the puja. They also give gifts to their loved ones.

This holiday is widely observed and celebrated across India, but it is particularly popular in South India.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi's History

The Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi has a long history dating back to the Ramayana. Hanuman is a key figure in the Ramayana, and Hindus all around India worship him. Hindus commemorate Hanuman Jayanthi every year on the tenth day of the waxing moon in the month of Chaitra (March-April).

Hindus adore Hanuman on this day and offer him special prayers. In his honour, they also recite the Ramayana and perform devotional songs. Processions are performed in several regions of India in which a Hanuman effigy is carried through the streets.

The Hindu festival of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi has been celebrated for generations. It is a time to recall Hanuman's enormous strength and prowess, as well as his devotion to Lord Rama.

What is the Dasami Tithi and Shubh Muhurat for Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022?

Hanuman Jayanthi Dasami Tithi

Hanuman Jayanthi's Dasami Tithi begins at 10:45 on May 24, 2022, and ends at 10:32 on May 25, 2022.

Hanuman Jayanthi's Rituals

The Hindu calendar month of Chaitra celebrates Hanuman Jayanthi on the tenth day of the waxing moon cycle. Hanuman, the monkey deity who is said to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, celebrates his birthday on this day.

Devotees get up early on this day and take a sacred bath. They then pray to Hanuman and sing songs and read texts in his praise. In temples and houses, a particular puja (worship) is done. On this day, devotees also fast, with some observing a partial or entire fast.

As prasad, Hanuman's favourite dishes are served after the puja (holy offering). Sweet potatoes, coconuts, jaggery (raw sugar), and bananas are among them. On this day, devotees also contribute food and clothing to those in need.

Hanuman Jayanthi is observed with tremendous devotion across India. On this day, gigantic effigies of Hanuman are burned in several regions of the country.

Hanuman Jayanthi: How to Celebrate

There are several different ways to commemorate Hanuman Jayanthi. You might begin by reading the Hanuman Chalisa. This is a devotional poem written in Hanuman's honour. You may also listen to bhajans, or devotional songs are sung in his honour. You might also pay a visit to a Hanuman temple and offer your prayers. On this day, you can also do a special puja or havan. During the puja, flowers, incense, and fruits are offered to Hanuman. These are just a few ideas on how to commemorate Hanuman Jayanthi.