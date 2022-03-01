Guess The Price Of Mouni Roy's Yellow Floral Saree

Mouni Roy is one of the stars who never steps back to experiment with her looks. She is a fashion freak and knows how to carry the western outfits and Indian dresses with much ease.

The actress picked a six yard wonder piece for a photoshoot. She donned a bright yellow coloured saree from the designer house, Neeta Lulla. The chiffon saree has an ornate sequin border with delicate ruffle detailing. She added a sleeveless blouse to it. Not only her saree but also her hairstyle is unique. She rocked a bubble braid and added a chunky earrings. Coming to the makeup, she went with cool dose of makeup and a bold streak of winged eyeliner.

Now, my dear readers, guess the price of Mouni Roy's yellow coloured saree. The cost of it is Rs. 84,000. The saree is available on Neeta Lulla's website.

Coming to her personal life, the actress recently got married to Suraj Nambiar in an extravagant manner in Goa. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. After marriage, the couple also went on honeymoon. Mouni Roy is one of the stars who stay active on social media and shares lovely pictures of her.