Google Doodle on Satyendra Nath Bose

Who is Satyendra Nath Bose to which today's Google Doodle has been dedicated to? Well, mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

The Google doodle shows an image of bose performing a trial with an instrument. Bose has been popularly known for collaborating with Albert Einstein in developing a theory regarding the gaslike qualities of electromagnetic radiation.

Satyendra Nath Bose was born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata. He's best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s.

In 1954 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India and he was also a fellow of the Royal Society. He was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

A polymath, Satyendra Nath Bose was interested in numerous fields, which include physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, mineralogy, philosophy, arts, literature, and music. He served on many research and development panels in sovereign India.

Bose’s father was an accountant; he used to assign him an arithmetic problem every day while leaving home that's how Bose got interested in the mathematics field.

At age 15, Bose began pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta’s Presidency College and earned a Master’s in Applied Mathematics soon after at the University of Calcutta.

By the end of 1917, Bose began giving lectures on physics. While teaching postgraduate students Planck’s radiation formula, he questioned the way particles were counted and began experimenting with his own theories.

