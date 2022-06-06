Google Doodle On Angelo Moriondo, The Godfather of Espresso Manchines

If you are hooked to the internet, then you would know that Google honours important people from different fields like scientists, inventors, sports stars and philanthropists on their special days. Do you know who is on Google Doodle today?

Well, if you are a coffee fan, today's google doodle would interest you. Today's google doodle is on the espresso machine inventor. Google paid tribute to the godfather of coffee lovers, Angelo Moriondo on his 171st birth anniversary with a special Doodle.

"Once upon a time, in 19th century Italy, coffee was the hottest item around. Unfortunately, brewing methods required customers to wait over five minutes to get their drink. Enter Angelo Moriondo, the man who patented the first known espresso machine. Today’s Doodle celebrates his 171st birthday," Google's note on Monday read.

Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851, in Turin, Italy in a family of entrepreneurs who never stopped brewing new ideas or projects. His grandfather founded a liquor production company that was passed down to his son (Angelo’s father), who himself would later build the popular chocolate company, “Moriondo and Gariglio” alongside his brother and cousin.

The doodle is created by Olivia When and was painted entirely with coffee.

