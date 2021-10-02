Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Status & WhatsApp Messages: Mahatma Gandhi, the primary architect of India's independence struggle, would have turned 152 today. In 1947, he spearheaded a nonviolent movement that gained India independence from British rule. He is known as Bapu and has left us with a large collection of teachings. Many of his words still ring true today.

On October 2, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born, and he went on to become one of the most influential leaders in Indian politics and the country's battle for independence. His nonviolent approach and battle against untouchability are still relevant today.

As a result, every year on Gandhi Jayanti, his birth anniversary is commemorated.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence on June 15, 2007. Gandhi is credited as being one of the first to use the principle of nonviolence, or ahimsa, in a large-scale political context.

On the occasion of his birthday, we're revisiting some of his most famous words. Share these with your friends and family.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes:

*Keep striving hard and make an impact.

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

*Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

*Keep the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti alive, make a change in this world.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Quotes:

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

To lose patience is to lose the battle.

Non-violence is a weapon of the strong.

There is no ‘way to peace,' there is only ‘peace'.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Whatsapp Messages:

Your beliefs become your thoughts,

Your thoughts become your words,

Your words become your actions,

Your actions become your habits,

Your habits become your values,​

Your values become your destiny.