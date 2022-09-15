G Square - South-India's largest plot promoter now comes to Hyderabad!

After the spectacular success spree in the real estate space of various cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru and Bellary, G Square Housing is all set to make an impact in Hyderabad real estate as well. G Square Housing, which is the largest plot promoter of South India, undertakes few prestigious projects in Telangana as well. The upcoming projects in Hyderabad will be located at BN Reddy Nagar on the fast-developing Nagarjuna Sagar Road and at the developing corridor of Shadnagar close to the upcoming Microsoft Data Center.

G Square Housing Team has an in-depth understanding of the real estate sector and has successfully completed a set of large projects with highest level of customer satisfaction. As of now, they have over 60 prestigious projects with a customer base of over 4500 customers to their credit, and the number is constantly increasing. Having delivered 1000 plus acres of land to their customers in the southern part of India, G Square Housing is now offering premium projects to the people of Telangana as well. All the members of the plotted community will have access to world-class amenities along with essential infrastructure. G Square Housing has given a hassle-free experience to all its customers by providing 100% clear documentation and a five-year free maintenance. All their projects are ready to construct residential and commercial plots. Apart from selling the plots, G Square Housing also extends post purchase guidance for construction.

Mr. Eshwar. N, CEO - G Square Housing while speaking to us said, "We are indeed excited and happy to enter Hyderabad Real Estate Space. G Square right now is the largest plot promoter in South-India and operates in 6 cities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We have big plans for Hyderabad and expect it to be one of our biggest zones in the current fiscal.”