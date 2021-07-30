Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Today's Question and Answers

Flipkart daily trivia quiz July 30, 2021: Flipkart's Daily Trivia Quiz is updated every day. Get answers to these five questions before July 30, 2021, to win gifts, discount coupons, and Flipkart Super coins.

The daily trivia quiz on Flipkart is now open.

The daily trivia quiz on Flipkart consists of five questions based on current events.

Here are the answers to the five questions from today's quiz:

1. Who won a National Award for choreographing the song ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’ in Lakshya?

Prabhu Deva

2. Which band sang the songs ‘Bandeh’, ‘Kandisa’ and ‘Ma Rewa’?

Indian Ocean

3. Who directed the Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Devdas?

Sanjay L Bhansali

4. Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut with which movie in 2001?

Monsoon Wedding

5. Which of these Sooraj Barjatya directed films was released the earliest?

Maine Pyaar Kiya