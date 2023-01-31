Five Unique Marketing Companies That Are Setting Benchmarks In Different Fields

There are a huge number of marketing firms around, and they all provide various services and levels of competence. One or two promotional methods for certain marketing strategies are the core of some marketing agencies, while others are platform agnostic and can provide guidance and support for all aspects of a client, whether it is web-focused or a hybrid of retail, online, and other areas. Full-service marketing provides all the marketing, promotion, and advertising needs for your company under one roof. Here are five examples of companies that are thriving in their industries.

Wizcraft Entertainment

An international experiential marketing firm that creates brand experiences with an effect, Wizcraft Entertainment Agency Pvt. Ltd. The company curates a mix of strategy, creativity, and technology to develop solutions that inspire, building on a tradition spanning more than three decades. The company operates PAN India and maintains a network of foreign liaison offices. In the fields of In-Person and Virtual Events, Exhibitions, Brand Activation, Advertising, Television Production, Live Entertainment, Corporate Communication, Digital Marketing, and Lead Generation, Wizcraft has established itself as a pioneer. The business is renowned for setting industry standards with its exclusive virtual media debuts, movie trailer launches, and product launches, including the Kenstar Business Meet, Amazon Great Indian Festival, and Renault Kiger Global Reveal.

Hammer Head Experiences

Hammer Head is an integrated branding and marketing agency with a global presence. Its service offerings include comprehensive 360-degree solutions that range from brand strategy and content marketing to on-ground execution. The company has an advantage over other sea predators thanks to its distinctive head-like variety of services, which makes taking on projects of any size, type, or medium simple. The organization specializes in building brand equity through Intellectual Property (IPs) that are unique, tuned for high engagement, and flawlessly executed, and the benefits it brings to the brands through IP events are multi-pronged. Some of their exhaustive clientele include Heineken, Diageo India, United Breweries, Alstom, Viacom etc.

Percept

With over 200 employees and 32 offices across India and the Middle East, Percept Limited, an entertainment, media, and communications firm founded in 1984, is in an enviable leadership position right now. Percept creates custom content, assets, and solutions that cater to local and global markets while serving millions of customers and consumers worldwide. The two primary business sectors in which Percept operates are marketing and communications and content and intellectual property. The marketing solutions provided by Percept Divisions & Companies connect with customers wherever they are in their life. From integrated marketing campaigns to embedded content to ground-breaking live entertainment items to cutting-edge digital and media solutions, Percept firms create custom solutions that are effective in both domestic and international markets.

Some of its clients include Amazon, JW Mariott, Reliance, and many more companies.

70EMG

The multi-award-winning Seventy Event Media Group is a leader in the fields of brand management, event planning and design, digital and retail engagement, logistics, and event technology. The company's most recent offering of digital media services has been created with the needs of the new virtual era in mind. Their physical product, which offers a variety of interactive hybrid experiences, effortlessly connects the digital and real worlds. The knowledge of new media and conventional video production methods has been skillfully crafted over the years, and they cover a wide spectrum of technical abilities and artistic ideas. They produce virtual media, videos, content, do influencer marketing, and perform many other tasks. Levis, Oppo, Shell, Adidas, and others are a few of its well-known customers.

OML

OML is a market-leading, clutter-busting media and entertainment company that influences pop culture through a variety of media and experience forms. The company has been a trailblazer in developing offline and online experiences that have left fans with enduring memories of their favourite brands and musicians. Over the years, OML has changed to incorporate a production house, as well as moved into producing television and internet content, in addition to continuing to be an artist management firm for comedy and music artists. Bacardi, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Red Bull, Levi's, CRED, Nykaa, Google, YouTube, OnePlus, Spotify, Tinder, and Zomato are a few of the companies we collaborate with.

