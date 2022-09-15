In a first for India, NOFILTR Group talent Aashna Hegde Makes New York Fashion Week Debut

Mumbai: NOFILTR.Group, the pioneer of India’s influencer marketing industry is pleased to announce that one of the organization’s leading influencers Aashna Hegde became the first Indian influencer to grace the most coveted global event of the year. The influencer has been featured as an official showstopper at the New York Fashion Week walking the ramp to celebrate Indian couturier Archana Kochhar. Aashna Hegde was also spotted as the showstopper for the renowned designer at New York Fashion Week on 11th September.

NOFILTR creators boast of a sprawling fan base that stretches throughout the globe and their appearance at the world’s premiere fashion spectacle is a watershed moment amongst Indian content creators. This exciting collaboration also signifies that influencers are not just seen as internet celebrities but as cultural icons that bring immense brand value to the table. NOFILTR’s talents have always made headlines on a national and international scale, and the maiden inclusion of Indian influencers at the New York and Fashion Week is another feather added to the company’s illustrious cap.

Talking about the opportunity, Hitarth Dadia, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer at NOFILTR.Group said, “This is a moment of pride for the NOFILTR family as well as the country. Aashna has followers throughout the globe, and her International Fashion Week debut is a testament to NOFILTR’s belief in giving wings to promising talent and backing them to the hilt. The industry is evolving and the brands, as well as designers, are now seeing immense value in investing in influencers. It’s a new step for the industry and the company and we hope to continue scaling the heights.”

Speaking about the same, Mihir Surana, Partner & Chief Talent Officer at NOFILTR. Group said, "This is a great opportunity for our influencers to make their mark on the global level. Aashna is one of the finest content creators in the industry and we are thrilled to be a part of the new revolution that has taken place. We look forward to many more opportunities such as this one and to raise the bar further."

The New York Fashion Week showcase was hosted on the 11th of September 2022 at the Hall Of Mirrors.