Father's Day Gifting Ideas

This Father's day, introduce your dad to the unexplored portals of technology where everything is available at his fingertips to keep him updated with entertainment, fitness tips, music and a lot more. Here are our recommendations of perfect portable gifts for this special occasion that comes just once a year.



XGIMI Elfin Projector



With a striking resemblance to the Mac mini desktop computer, XGIMI Elfin 800 ANSI lumens portable projector is a storehouse of the impeccable resolution, thunder-quality sound, 3-D wow factor, and soothing brightness -all packed in one. The light-weight projector with a thickness of only 1.97 inches, can be easily packed into a backpack or a large purse and carried by your dad to his favorite private space - be it a bedroom or living room. Having a throw ratio of 1.2:1 and projection screen of 60” to 120”, Elfin can be accommodated anywhere irrespective of the size of the room. It also has built-in 3W Harmon – Kardon speakers. Its Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology can switch on the screen in a matter of a few seconds and the intelligent screen alignment, auto keystone correction, and autofocus will ensure a perfect viewing experience every time. Powered by Android 10, it offers countless streaming apps as well to keep your dad entertained.



Apple iPad Mini



If your father is an avid reader but finds it difficult to read text on the screen of his phone, why not gift him the Apple iPad Mini? The sixth-generation iPad mini comes with an Apple Pencil (second generation), which makes it easier for seniors to navigate. It has a storage capacity of 256GB with wi-fi and cellular connectivity options. At just 8.3 inches, it is easily portable and its liquid retina unit comes with wide-color support. The 12MP camera with a center stage feature will allow your father an ultra-clarity Facetime experience with friends and extended family. With the newest A15 Bionic chip and inbuilt 5GB memory, he will also get unlimited entertainment. The pencil has a magnetic spot for charging and a USB C Port for added convenience.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2



Your father need not depend on anyone anymore to track his fitness and can be self-sufficient with the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The watch comes in both stainless steel and aluminium versions, with 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-fi NFC and GPS features and a 1.4 inches display, which can be adjusted according to the light. The watch comes with a speaker and your dad can answer his calls instantly. He can also listen to his favourite music during his workouts. With 39 workout apps and long lasting battery life, it can track your father’s heart rate, and the distance covered and will vibrate if it senses laxity in a workout! The water and the dust-resistant product is also compatible with android or iPhone.



Saregama Carvaan 2.0



Take your dad back to the wonder years and the good old days of golden musical memories via the retro-designed Saregama Carvaan which has 5000 inbuilt Bollywood songs from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. All his favorites, ranging from Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey, Geeta Dutt, and Mohammed Rafi are here. It is also simple to navigate with options like 'Artistes', 'Specials', 'Geetmala' and 'wi-fi' displayed at the front and is portable with a battery life of over five hours. Through the wi-fi facility in the latest version, your father can choose from over 150 stations and podcasts online. Headphones also can be plugged in. Through the Saregama app on iOS and Android phones, he can remotely control the songs he wants to listen to and choose from various genres like spiritual, instrumental, Hindustani, and ghazals. Besides classic black and emerald green color options, the new gold variant comes with inbuilt Harman Kardon speakers.