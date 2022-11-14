ExxonMobil Partners with Racing Promotions to Blaze the Trail for Indian Racing League

Chennai: ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd. is associating with Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL) for the Indian Racing League as the official lubricant partner to revolutionize motorsports in the country. Flagging off on November 19 in Hyderabad, the first edition of Indian Racing League (IRL)powered by Wolf Racing, is the only 4-wheel racing league featuring six city-based franchise teams. Drivers both women and men, including Ex Formula One & Le Mans drivers will be racing in this inclusive equal platform. The Round 2 and Round 3 will be held at Madras Motor International Circuit(MMRT) on late November and December over weekends, with the grand finale back in Hyderabad on December 10-11.

To usher in a new era and build up the motorsports ecosystem in India, IRL aims tocreate visibility for the sport on global racing platforms. The partnership with ExxonMobil will add further value to the sector in India, which is already among the top five fan markets for F1 and has witnessed tremendous growth in popularity for motorsports in recent years.

The maiden edition of IRL will feature 24 drivers participating in 12 races through 4 rounds of pulsating action to claim the top spot using the renowned Aprillia 1100 cc 220 HP engines. It will also witness India’s first FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad. It will be the first time that street racing will take place in India for which extensive safety and security arrangements are being made. With its proximity to the city centre, this track will prove to be a huge crowd puller for the league.

Vipin Rana, CEO – ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said: “Our partnership with RPPL to power the Indian Racing League – Wolf Racing builds on our focus to support motorsports in India, where a community of racing enthusiasts are building a powerful new circuit. We believe it is our commitment to support this emerging sport in the country and create a compelling platform of world-class reputation and reach. We see motorsports gaining tremendous traction across the country, and we want to offer our proven support to the teams and contribute to building the real next big thing in motorsports – from India for the world.”

Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL and Chairman, RPPL, added: “We are excited to kick off the Indian Racing League (IRL) and are delighted to have ExxonMobil as our partners in a one-of-its-kind league in India. With IRL, we aim to revolutionize motorsport and put India back on the map of motorsports and to provide opportunities for budding Indian racing drivers. Our vision is to take an all-Indian team to F1 in the next 5-7 years and an all-Indian women team to F2 in the next 10-12 years. We thank ExxonMobil for coming onboard and be a part of this journey to build the next big thing in motorsports in India.”

With a history in motorsport dating back to 1978,ExxonMobil has a rich legacy of supporting motorsports globally, including Formula One championships. ExxonMobil supplies the current world champion –Oracle Red Bull Racing team, with Mobil 1™ engine oils and provide world-class engineering support throughout the race season.

Kicking off with Indian Racing League, RPPL will also be hosting the Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship. Formula Regional Indian championship and the F4 Indian championships is certified by the FIA – the ace governing body and championship winners will be awarded FIA Super License points.