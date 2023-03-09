Every Year Foodies And Home Chefs From All Over The Country Vote For Their Favorite Foods And From There Emerge Trends For The Year

Experimentation: 2023 is the year that experimentation takes on new heights - be it in appetizers, main courses, deserts and beverages. In Telangana too, we've been trying new ingredients, condiments and easy-to-prepare recipes lately, and we have some delicious results. And they are especially different since we add in our own condiments and what's available in the local markets during the different seasons. Not just the vegetables but the variety of fruits and fresh herbs

Cheese based: Cheese is very versatile. Cheese on the top, under or in-between. Melted cheese is simply the best, but so is grated cheese, sliced, diced, hand-broken cheese. Cheese comes in so many forms and flavors that it is really versatile. You can top it with whatever veggies you have on hand—we like corn. carrots, peas, slices of capsicum, olives or all of the above! In a hot roti, phulka, paratha or kulcha, Over nachos, chips, popcorn, khakhras and spaghetti. If you're using it with spaghetti don't forget the fried garlic and cracked pepper. International trends like fondue are also being seen in Telangana which includes a sub-category cheesy dips...

Millets: This year across the world is the year of Millets. In Telangana, as well as across India, millets are being hailed as super foods and the solution to food and nutrient security. The versatility of Millets is that it can be used for breakfast recipes like upmas and dosas, lunch substitutes instead of rice and easy to digest evening meals. It also can be made into delicious kheer-like and ladoo preparations. This is a wellness option and takes care of all daily nutritional requirements. Lightly roasted or with a little good quality oil like Gold Drop and it will remain fresher as a snack for anytime indulgence.

- Back to our roots: For years now, cooking shows as well as households are experimenting with recipes made by the elders in the family and those that may have been forgotten or take a little effort to recreate. But these are coming back on family tables over the last few years and in 2023, they're back with a bang.

In-betweeners: This is simple and yet the most experimental of all. Make something - shallow fried, poached, mashed, mixed and then the lmagic begins - put it in between slices of bread, buns, the ubiquitous pao, roti, paratha, phulka...and it is ready as a quick, non-messy snack or even lunch or dinner. Either in vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties - they're both fun to have. -

Chicken-Popcorn and other delicacies: Now this is really something left to your imagination. Once the chicken-popcorn is ready. Or if you prefer, even normal popcorn or crispy bhindi or makhana...These can be added over any dish...instant noodles, spaghetti, a bowl of spicy farsan, rice, oatmeal...limitless options and each of them, more fun than the other. They're a perfect way to get your day going just right!