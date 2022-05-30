Environmental Damage Caused by Smoking Theme for World Tobacco Day 2022

World No Tobacco Day 2022: Tobacco use kills more than eight million people per year around the world. If present cigarette consumption trends continue, this figure is predicted to skyrocket by 2030. A situation like this would jeopardise the world's ability to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for one-third fewer deaths from tobacco-related diseases by 2030.

The World Health Organization (WHO) member countries agreed to commemorate World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 1987, in response to the global tobacco crisis, fatalities, and diseases. Every year since then, the day has been observed to raise awareness of the harm caused by tobacco products.

World No Tobacco Day's Significance

According to various research, active smoking reduces your life expectancy by roughly 13 years. People with comorbidities have an even greater rate. Tobacco is the "leading cause of preventable death globally," according to some research. Not to mention, smoking harms a person's fertility and causes a variety of respiratory ailments.

Tobacco products, on the other hand, are popular all over the world. Along with the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, Argentina, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, China, and Pakistan, India is one of the top ten tobacco-producing countries in the world. China has the biggest number of smokers in the world, with over 300 million.

World No Tobacco Day 2022 Theme

Every year, a different subject relating to tobacco and its industry is commemorated on World No Tobacco Day. The goal is to promote awareness about the dangers of tobacco usage in any form, as well as the harmful health impacts of passive smoking. This year's World No Tobacco Day theme is "Protect the Environment."

The topic focuses on the negative effects of tobacco on people's health and the environment. This year's theme also emphasises how people frequently overlook tobacco's devastating environmental consequences. For instance, a better understanding of how discarded cigarette butts contribute to plastic pollution is required. Furthermore, tobacco farming necessitates the use of a lot of water and pesticides.

To calculate the environmental cost of cigarettes, consider that smoking emits 84,000,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Tobacco smoking produces three types of greenhouse gases.

Tobacco prohibition would not only help the world achieve its sustainable development goals, but it would also help the globe avoid catastrophic chronic illnesses like cancer.

This year's World No Tobacco Day campaign urges politicians to hold cigarette companies (industries) responsible for environmental damage caused by discarded tobacco products.