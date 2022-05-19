Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date, Time, Significance and Rituals of The Auspicious Day

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: One of the most revered Hindu deities is Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. He is known as Vighnaharta or the Obstruction Remover. As a result, worshippers observe a day-long vrat on the Chaturthi Tithi, Krishna Paksha, every month (the fourth day of the waning part of the lunar cycle) from dawn to moonrise, and only break the fast after seeing the moon.

Each Sankashti vrat has its name, which is unusual. Ekadanta Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, for example, is observed during Vaishakha, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar) or Jyeshtha, Krishna Paksha (as per the Purnimant calendar). Devotees honour Lord Ganesha's Chanakra Raja Ekadanta Ganapathi form and the Sri Chakra Peetha on this day. For this year's festival date, check out the vrat regulations, then scroll down to learn about the Ganesha Puja Vidhi and Mantras.

Also Read: Tamil Woman Disguised Herself As Man For 36 Years to Raise Daughter Fighting Patriarchy

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date-May 18, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:36 PM on May 18, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 08:23 PM on May 19, 2022

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Significance

Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta (the remover of obstacles), and this is the day in Hindu mythology when Lord Ganesha was named supreme God. Devotees can avoid all problems in life by following the Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi vrat. Sankat means trouble, while Hara means destroyer. The Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is also claimed to absolve worshippers of all sins and provide them with a position in Svananda Loka, Lord Ganesha's dwelling. This day is said to remove all troubles and obstacles from devotees' lives and bring health, money, and success.

Ekadanta Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

Take a bath first thing in the morning. Then start the rites with the dhyana (meditation). Invoke Lord Ganesha and offer him folded hands in prayer.

Light an oil candle in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. Begin the prayers by invoking God through the idol.

Chant The Following Shloka And Mantras:

Shloka

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha,

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Meaning

Salutations to the one who has a curved trunk and a huge body, the one who radiates the glow of millions of suns, and the one who removes obstacles. Bless me before all my endeavours forever and ever.

Mantra 1

OM Gan Ganpataye Namah.

Mantra 2

OM Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi, Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Meaning

OM, Glory to the one who has one tusk and a curved trunk. I bow before you to be blessed by your grace for an illuminated life.

Rituals