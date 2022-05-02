Eid ul Fitr Greetings, Messages and Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims. The festival is expected to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 in India. The celebrations may continue until Friday, May 6. After the end of 30 days of fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan, Eid ul Fitr is celebrated. Muslims celebrate this festival with much joy and happiness. Special prayers are performed after the sighting of the moon. Muslims will get dressed up and welcome their friends and family. They make different food items and a variety of desserts are made with Seviyan. Muslims distribute sheer kurma to their friends on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

If you are not able to meet your dear ones, just send them messages virtually. Here are some quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones.

May God shower his choicest blessings on Eid. Wish you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May Allah floods your life with love and happiness on this occasion, your heart with care and your mind with wisdom, wishing you Eid Mubarak.

The most beautiful thing for me is to see you smiling. You are so close to my heart that no one can even beat you. Enjoy this Eid to the fullest. Eid Mubarak!

We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s blessings. Eid Mubarak!

With the arrival of Eid, let's say goodbye to another amazing year and welcome the new ocean of opportunities knocking on our door. Eid Mubarak!

Meethi seviyan, parivar ka saath, aur dhero khushiyan; yehi mera hai dua. Eid Mubarak!

May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

The month of Ramadan has left us my friend, and the joyous occasion of Eid is present before us once more. May we all enjoy the festivities of Eid.

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

I hope your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Savour the joys of Eid.

May you be blessed with kindness, patience, happiness, and love. Eid Mubarak.

Eid is the time of year when you should amend your mistakes and forgive others' mistakes. May Allah on this day grant you wisdom and kindness!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

In every smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that knocks your door – May Allah bless you!

This Eid-ul-Fitr, I pray to Allah that all your dreams come true soon. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah shower prosperity and success upon you. Eid Mubarak, from our family to yours.

On this day, let's learn to accept all the blessings of Allah with an open heart and mind. The Lord Almighty is always with his children.

Your smile and happiness are the most important things to me. May Allah give you more reason to smile. Eid Mubarak!

Sending you warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Remember me in your prayers.

May Allah reduce your hardships and bless you with peace, prosperity and genuine happiness this Eid. Eid Mubarak!

I hope this Eid brings peace, prosperity, and happiness to everyone's life. Eid Mubarak!

Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it's all within yourself and your way of thinking. Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021!

Today I Pray That Happiness Be at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late & Leave the Gift of Allah’s Peace, Love & Good Health Behind. Eid Mubarak.

Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord

Eid is the time for sharing what we have with others. Have a wonderful Eid.