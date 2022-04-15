Easter Sunday 2022: How Christians Celebrate The Festival and Significance

Easter 2022: Easter is regarded as one of the Christian community's most auspicious days. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated on this day. Christians remember Jesus Christ's resurrection by celebrating the Easter festival on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring, following the solemn observance of Holy Week, which commemorates the events that led to his arrest and crucifixion in Jerusalem. This means that Easter has no set date and can be celebrated anytime between March 22 and April 25. The festival will be held on April 17 this year.

Easter's History and Significance

According to the New Testament of the Bible, Easter is thought to have occurred three days after Jesus Christ was crucified by the Romans and died in around 30 AD. After his last dinner with his disciples, which is marked as Maundy Thursday, Jesus was crucified and buried in a grave on Good Friday.

While his followers and disciples mourned his death, his disciples discovered his burial to be empty on the third day. This day commemorates Christ's victory over death, which also qualifies him as the "Son of God."

Contrary to common perception, Easter was not always the day that Christ's resurrection was commemorated. Previously, it was a pagan festival commemorating rebirth and renewal that occurs throughout the spring season. The day honoured Easter, the pagan Saxon goddess, as a pagan early spring feast.

The early missionaries converted the Saxons to Christianity, which resulted in a shift in tradition. As a result, the meaning of Easter changed to reflect the new tradition. The date of the festival was modified, and it became known as Easter.

Celebrations for Easter

In many churches, the day's customary ceremonies begin with the Easter Vigil, a religious ceremony held in the late hours of the day before Easter (Holy Saturday). Easter eggs, as well as associated games such as egg rolling and egg decorating, are other Easter traditions.

In various pre-Christian pagan beliefs, eggs were thought to symbolise fertility and birth. Easter egg decorating may have evolved as a tribute to the theological significance of Easter, namely, Jesus' resurrection or rebirth.

Eggs And Bunnies For Easter

Long before Christianity, European "pagans" saw eggs as symbols of fertility and regeneration and celebrated Easter as a spring celebration. However, as the Saxons turned to Christianity, Easter became increasingly connected with Jesus' resurrection.

Many Easter traditions can therefore be traced back to non-Christian, pagan, or non-religious festivals. Easter eggs, as well as related pastimes like rolling and decorating eggs, are among them.

The Easter Bunny (also known as the Easter Rabbit or Easter Hare) is a rabbit that brings Easter eggs to children. Its origins, like Easter eggs, may be traced back to the fertility emblems of rabbits and hares.

The Easter lamb meal has historical roots since a lamb was frequently used as a sacrificial animal, and the phrase "lamb of God" is commonly used to refer to Jesus because of His sacrificial death.

Today, greeting cards, chocolate eggs, chocolate Easter bunnies, and other gifts are exchanged to commemorate Easter.