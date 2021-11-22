Do You Have A 25 Paisa Coin? Then You Are A Lakh Pati, Deets Inside

There is a fantastic chance for you if you want to make some quick money while sitting at home. All you have to do is look for an old Rs 25 paise coin in your home to be eligible for a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

If you come across a 25 paisa coin, take a photo of it and upload it to IndiaMART.com. It's worth noting that IndiaMART.com is an online marketplace where consumers can purchase and sell old banknotes and coins. The coin will be given to the person who bids the most. You have the option to haggle with the buyer.

However, there is a catch: the colour of the 25 paisa coin must be silver. On IndiaMART.com, you may also make a considerable amount of money by selling outdated 5 and 10 paisa coins.

IndiaMART is one of the major e-commerce marketplaces in India.

"IndiaMART is catering to more than 10 Crore+ Buyers and 60 Lakh+ Suppliers. Whether you are a retailer or a manufacturer, IndiaMART is the leading destination for growing business online and is trusted by more than 100 milion users across our desktop and mobile platforms," it stated on its website.

According to reports, putting your Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins with Mata Vaishno Devi etched on them up for sale might fetch you thousands of rupees. The government released these coins in 2002, and they are in high demand. Many Hindus are prepared to spend millions to obtain one of these coins since Mata Vaishno Devi is so revered.