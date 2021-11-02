Diwali Significance, Laxmi Puja Muhurat Time and Benefits

Diwali 2021: Diwali, the festival of lights, is India's most anticipated event, and it will be celebrated on November 4 this year. People pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on this holy day, asking for their blessings of happiness, success, good health, and money. The importance of this celebration is that it commemorates the triumph of virtue over evil.

People light lamps and Diyas, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, dress up in new garments, and eat sweets on Diwali. Decorating homes with colourful lights and diyas is also a joyful custom that elicits feelings of love, warmth, caring, and wealth. We may also spend valuable time with our loved ones during the festival.

Also Read: Diwali Messages, Greetings, Images And WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

Only a few individuals in the country think that Diwali commemorates Goddess Laxmi's marriage to Lord Vishnu. Goddess Laxmi is said to have been born on Kartik's full moon day.

Lakshmi Puja Timings 2021:

Lakshmi Puja on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Pradosh Kaal - 05:34 PM to 08:10 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Major Cities:

06:39 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune

06:09 PM to 08:04 PM - New Delhi

06:21 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM - Jaipur

06:22 PM to 08:14 PM - Hyderabad

06:10 PM to 08:05 PM - Gurgaon

06:07 PM to 08:01 PM - Chandigarh

05:34 PM to 07:31 PM - Kolkata

06:42 PM to 08:35 PM - Mumbai

06:32 PM to 08:21 PM - Bengaluru

06:37 PM to 08:33 PM - Ahmedabad

06:08 PM to 08:04 PM - Noida