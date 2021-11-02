Diwali Significance, Laxmi Puja Muhurat Time and Benefits
Diwali 2021: What It Means, When Lakshmi Puja Happens in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other cities - Everything You Need to Know
Kartik Amavasya occurs on Thursday, November 4, 2021, this year.
Diwali 2021: Diwali, the festival of lights, is India's most anticipated event, and it will be celebrated on November 4 this year. People pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on this holy day, asking for their blessings of happiness, success, good health, and money. The importance of this celebration is that it commemorates the triumph of virtue over evil.
People light lamps and Diyas, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, dress up in new garments, and eat sweets on Diwali. Decorating homes with colourful lights and diyas is also a joyful custom that elicits feelings of love, warmth, caring, and wealth. We may also spend valuable time with our loved ones during the festival.
Only a few individuals in the country think that Diwali commemorates Goddess Laxmi's marriage to Lord Vishnu. Goddess Laxmi is said to have been born on Kartik's full moon day.
Lakshmi Puja Timings 2021:
Lakshmi Puja on Thursday, November 4, 2021
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM
Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins
Pradosh Kaal - 05:34 PM to 08:10 PM
Vrishabha Kaal - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021
Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Major Cities:
06:39 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune
06:09 PM to 08:04 PM - New Delhi
06:21 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai
06:17 PM to 08:14 PM - Jaipur
06:22 PM to 08:14 PM - Hyderabad
06:10 PM to 08:05 PM - Gurgaon
06:07 PM to 08:01 PM - Chandigarh
05:34 PM to 07:31 PM - Kolkata
06:42 PM to 08:35 PM - Mumbai
06:32 PM to 08:21 PM - Bengaluru
06:37 PM to 08:33 PM - Ahmedabad
06:08 PM to 08:04 PM - Noida