Diwali Mantras to Chant During Laxmi Puja

Diwali is known as the festival of lights. But, in many houses, the festival starts with Laxmi Puja and thus firing crackers. However, during Lakshmi puja, Lord Ganesha idol should also be kept as a part of Hindu tradition. The puja starts with chanting the mantras of Ganesha and then the mantras related to Lakshmi.

Do you know that there are different mantras to chant for different reasons during the Lakshmi Puja? Yes, there are various mantras to get financial stability, for happiness, for spiritual growth and many others. Here are the mantras to chant during the puja

Financial Stability: Om shreem maha lakshmiyei namaha

For Health : Om NamoBhagavateMahaSudharshanaVasudevayaDhanvantaraye; AmruthaKalasaHasthaayaSarvaBhayaVinasayaSarvaamayaNivaranayaThriLokyaPathayeThriLokyaNidhaye Sri Maha Vishnu Swarupa Sri DhanvantriSwarupa Sri SriSriAoushata Chakra Narayana Swaha

For abundance : Om Hreem Shreem Kleem Maha Lakshmi Namaha

For greater happiness : Om Shreem Shree-aee Namaha

For wealth and prosperity : Om YakshyayaKuberaya Vaishravanaaya Dhanadhanyadi Padayeh Dhana- Dhanya Samreeddhing Me Dehi Dapaya Swaha

For overall spiritual growth : OM Maha Deyvicha Vidmahaye Vishnu Patnicha Deemahee Thanno Lakshmi Prachodayat

Special Diwali Mantra: Om Shring Hring Kling Aing Saung Om Hring Ka A Ee La Hring Ha Sa Ka Ha La Hring Sakal Hring Saung Aing Kling Hring Shring Om

Besides these mantras, one can also chant Lakshmi Stotra, Lakshmi Chalisa, and Lakshmi Yantra.

