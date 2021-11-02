Diwali Dos and Don'ts For Safe Festival

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. This is one of the biggest festivals in India. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day. This day, people pray for happiness, success, and wealth. The festival of lights and beauty, this day is celebrated with diyas and crackers.

By bursting crackers and lighting up diyas, people celebrate this festival and mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. It is a festival to be happy but also you need to be safe. You need to take care of yourself, keep in mind these points to celebrate a safe and happy Diwali. Check the important points you need to remember.

DOs

Make sure there are no flammable or inflammatory substances nearby before bursting crackers in an open area.

Always buy fireworks from a reputable and licensed vendor.

Remember to read the instructions on the cracker's label, especially if it's your first time using it.

Fireworks should be kept in a closed container away from any inflammatory or flammable substances. Maintain a safe distance while lighting the cracker.

Tie your hair up neatly while cracking crackers.

Keep an eye on what you're wearing. Wearing long and loose clothing is a no-no because they are prone to catching fire. Instead, dress in cotton garments that are well-fitted.

Make sure your child pops crackers while you're monitoring. Take extra precautions with children.

DON’Ts