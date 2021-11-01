Dhanteras: Not Just Gold or Silver, You Can Buy These 9 Things on Diwali Eve

Dhanteras this year will be celebrated on November 2. On this occasion, people buy something especially gold and silver. On the day of Dhanteras, it is a tradition to go shopping. Dhanteras is observed on the Trayodashi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Hindus worship Lord Kuber Dev and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of wealth, on this day. Lord Dhanvantari is reported to have emerged with an urn in his hand during the churning of the seas on this day. As we said people usually buy gold or silver on this day. But it need not necessarily be these two items; you can buy something else as well.

Check out the other things that you can buy on Dhanteras.

1. Coriander Seeds - You can buy coriander seeds on this day. It is a symbol of prosperity. You can keep it in your vault.

2. Broom - It is said that the broom is a symbol of Maa Lakshmi. On this day, buying a broom is considered a good thing. It symbolizes sweeping away negativity from the house.

3. Electronics - As it is an auspicious day, investing in anything big that you have a need for will be good. Laptops, computer, mobile phone, etc can be bought on Dhanteras.

4. Business Items - Many people like to buy goods for their business. If it is a shop, they will buy the purchase books or billing books on this day and after pooja, these books will be used for accounts of the shop.

5. Jewellery - of course, Jewellery is a good option here. Many families save for Dhanteras and buy Jewellery on this day. It is kept along with other items while doing pooja.

As we mentioned above, gold and silver are the most traditional items bought on this day. It can either be gold bars or gold coins with Maa Lakshmi’s picture engraved on it. You can also buy new utensils for your house. It signifies a new and fresh beginning for the home.