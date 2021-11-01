Dhanteras Date In India, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Dhanteras 2021: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. People worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and success on this day. Dhanteras is made up of two words: Dhan and Teras, which signify riches and the 13th day, respectively. In the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon). On this night, Goddess Lakshmi is said to visit houses.

Date and Significance

Dhanteras will be observed on November 2 this year. It is a good day to start a new business or make a new investment on this day. As a result, gold, jewellery, and utensils are frequently purchased as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

Devotees also buy and pray to Lakshmi and Ganesh idols. People burn an oil lamp, known as the Yama Deepam, outside their homes during Dhanteras night. It is said that doing so will keep Yamaraj, the Hindu deity of death, away from their loved ones.

Shubh Muhurat

Godhuli Muhurat: 5:05 pm to 5:29 pm

Pardosh kaal: 5:35 pm to 8:14 pm

Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:42 am to 12:26 pm

Dhanteras Muhurat: 6:18 pm to 8:11 pm

Trayodashi Tithi: 11:31 am to 9:02 am (November 3).

Dhanwantari Triodasi, or Dhanwantri Jayanti, is another name for the day. Dhanwantri is the gods' physician in Hindu mythology.