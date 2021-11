Devutthana Ekadashi 2021: Check Vrat Date, Auspicious Time And Mantras To Chant

Devutthana Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Utthana Ekadashi or Dev Uthav Ekadashi. It is one of the most important Ekadashis observed in the Hindu culture. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day in the month of Kartik during the Shukla Paksha.Devutthana Ekadashi vrat is observed on Sunday, November 14.

Check Ekadashi fasting date, auspicious time:

Devutthana Ekadashi Date - November 14, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi starts at 5:48 AM on November 14,2021

Ekadashi Tithi ends at 6:39 AM on November 15, 2021

Parana Date - November 15

Rituals to follow:

On the eve of Devutthana Ekadashi, devotees will perform Tulsi Vivah. According to Hindu scriptures, the couples who don't have a daughter child or a girl child must perform Tulsi Vivah once in their life time to get the virtue of Kanyadaan.

Significance:

According to Hindu scriptures, it is said that once Goddess Lakshmi asked Lord Vishnu to fix his timings of sleep so that she could get some time to relax. Then Lord Vishnu told Goddess Lakshmi that now he will sleep for a period of four months. So, it is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Devshayani Ekadashi and wakes on Devutthana Ekadashi. Prabhodhini Ekadashi or Devutthana Ekadashi is followed by Kartika Purnima.

Devotees read holy scriptures and chant the Vishnu Sahastranaam and Bhagawad Gita

One can also read Srinivasa Stuti Skanda Puranam

Namo devadhidevaya venkatesaya sarngine

narayanadrivasaya srinivasaya te namah

namah kalmasanasaya vasudevaya visnave

sesacalanivasaya srinivasaya te namah

namastrailokyanathaya visvarupaya saksine

sivabrahmadivandyaya srinivasaya te namah

namah kamalanetraya ksirabdhisayanaya te

dustaraksasasmhartre srinivasaya te namah

bhaktapriyaya devaya devanam pataye namah

pranatartivinasaya srinivasaya te namah

yoginam pataye nityam vedavedyaya visnave

bhaktanam papasamhartre srinivasaya te namah

iti sriskandapurane venkatacalamahatmye trayovimso dhyaye

padmanabhakyadvija krta srinivasa stutih