Deepavali Rituals: How South Indians and North Indians Celebrate Diwali

The festival of lights, Diwali, is India's most anticipated event, and it will take place on November 4 this year. On this holy day, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi requesting her blessings of happiness, success, good health, and wealth. This festival is significant because it symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. On Diwali, people light lamps and Diyas, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, wear new clothes, and eat sweets.

But as India is a country blessed with varied cultures, people of every state celebrate Diwali in their form and style. They have their rituals and way of performing the Pooja. The north side will celebrate it differently compared to the South side.

Diwali is not just for one single day. The celebration goes on for a long time. On this occasion, families meet each other. In the south, the people celebrate Bali Padyami that is also called Balipratipada and in the north, it is Bhai Dooj.

Balipadyami

Bali Pratipada, Bali Padyami, or Padva is the fourth day of Diwali. It's the first day of the Hindu month of Kartika's beautiful lunar fortnight. Lord Vishnu's victory against the demon-king Bali in the Vamana Avatar, as well as the return of the demon-return kings to the world, is commemorated on this day. On this day, Lord Krishna rescued the people of Gokul from Lord Indra's wrath. In 2021, the Bali Pratipada will be held on Friday, November 5th.

Bhai Dooj

This event, also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, and Bhai Phonta, is held on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha during the Diwali or Tihar festival and the Holi holiday. The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are similar to those of Raksha Bandhan. Bhai Dooj is primarily observed by the Kayastha community twice a year, first during Raksha Bandhan and again during Diwali.

