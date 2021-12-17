Datta Jayanti 2021 Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi

On the Full Moon Night (Purnamasi) of the Margashirsha (Agrahayana) month, the holy Hindu festival of Dattatreya Jayanti is observed. Datta Jayanti is another name for it. Datta Jayanti in 2021 will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Lord Dattatreya was born on Shri Datta Jayanti, which was celebrated throughout the country.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dattatreya represents the union of the three gods of the Hindu masculine trinity (Trimurti), namely Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the nurturer), and Mahesh (the destroyer) (Lord Shiva, the destroyer). Lord Dattatreya is sometimes regarded as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Datta Jayanti Significance

Several temples devoted to Lord Dattatreya may be found across India, particularly in Southern India. He is also a well-known god in the Maharashtra state. In reality, the worship of Dattatreya arose from the legendary Datta Sampradaya.

Lord Dattatreya has six arms and three heads. His child form is worshipped on Dattatreya Jayanti. In the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, Lord Dattatreya Temples commemorate the day with great delight and grandeur.

All one's desires and wishes are said to be accomplished if one worships Lord Dattatreya with full devotion and fasts on Dattatreya Jayanti day.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2021 Date and Timings

As mentioned, the Dattatreya Jayanti falls on

Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Here are the Tithi timings for the same.

Tithi Begins – 07:24 AM – 18 Dec 2021

Tithi Ends – 10:05 AM – 19 Dec 2021

Datta Jayanti Puja Vidhi

As previously stated, Lord Dattatreya's temples are the focal point of ceremonies on this day. Devotees bathe in sacred rivers and perform a special Lord Dattatreya Puja with incense, lamps, flowers, and camphor.

Lord Dattatreya's idols are worshipped in homes and temples to help people follow the path of virtue. At temples that have been decorated, people sing bhajans and devotional songs devoted to Lord Dattatreya. The Avadhut Gita and Jivanmukta Gita, which are supposed to contain the words of the Lord himself, are also read in some regions.

Happy Datta Jayanti to all of you!