Data Governance Has Evolved Into A Core Business Function: IJMRA Chairperson Sowmya Tejha

International Journals of the Multidisciplinary Research Academy (IJMRA), the world’s most prominent open access publication, recently appointed Virginia based Mr. Sowmya Tejha Kandregula, a seasoned Data Governance and Data Privacy leader, as Chairperson – Advisory Board.

In an interview with Sowmya Tejha spoke about his new role with IJMRA. Excerpts:

Describe your background?

I am from Vishakhapatnam. I did my graduation in Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. I am currently employed as a senior manager at a leading consulting firm in the Washington DC metro area. My expertise likes in the arena of data management with emphasis in data governance, data privacy and regulatory compliance.

What is IJMRA?

The International Journals of the Multidisciplinary Research Academy (or) IJMRA is built on a very strong scientific foundation and is one of the leading open access journals in the world. The primary goal of this organization is to bring the whole new paradigm shift, throughout the field of scholarly collaboration and digital scientific publishing.

As the Chairman – Advisory Board, what is your vision for IJMRA?

As a Chairman, it would be my overarching goal to enhance IJRMA’s image as a globally recognized institute wherein the finest talents come together to share their knowledge.

I will specifically be responsible for providing overall direction and guidance to the advisory board with regard to advocating journals at global conferences, endorsing paper acceptance/rejection approvals, advancing quality control procedures, recommending elevated-quality papers, standardizing manuscript guidelines, with a vision to establish a high-quality intellectual platform for researchers across the globe, eventually ensuring maximum transparency in its journal review system.

As a seasoned data governance leader, what is your opinion on the increasing importance of data governance over the years?

According to IBM’s estimate, the US lost $ 3.1 trillion yearly due to bad data. Data governance helps to ensure that data is usable, accessible and protected. Effective data governance leads to better data analytics, which in turn leads to better decision making and helps organizations to achieve overall growth, innovation, improved operations and regulatory compliance.

Today, data governance has evolved into a core business function and organizations fully comprehend its importance.

How are the job opportunities for data governance professionals?

There is a huge demand for data governance professionals world-wide. Many leading organizations especially within the finance, banking, insurance, retail and healthcare domains and investing heavily in data governance initiatives.

You recently won the coveted Globee Award? Can you please provide more insights?

I conduct pro bono training workshops for data management enthusiasts across the globe. Thus far, I have mentored over 2,000 resources. Recognizing my efforts, I was declared as the Information Technology Professional of the Year (Gold Winner) within the Training and Development category by the 7th Annual Globee International Awards. This award recognizes and commends individuals who set industry standards for excellence.

What are your future endeavors?

Although data governance is gaining prominence, our field is far from being widely publicized.

What is openly shared in data governance is often the very tip of the iceberg. I wish to work towards building and enhancing data governance’s knowledge matrix and landscape for the overall benefit of data management community