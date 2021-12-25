DaMENSCH, SOS Children’s Villages of India Give 100 Children The Gift Of Comfort

Come the most cheerful time of the year, and the world transpires into a happy comfortable place. Unfortunately, not everyone is privileged enough to have the luxury to enjoy this comfort. With more than 30,000 children left parentless by the pandemic, is it important that we come together and work towards giving them a better future. Igniting this spirit of giving, premium men’s conscious-fashion brand DaMENSCH announced its campaign Gift Of Comfort, where it will donate a part of all purchases made on its website from December 25 - January 5 to India’s largest self-implementing child care NGO – SOS Children’s Villages of India. The funds will be used to brighten the new year festivities of these children by providing them with better livelihood.

Each purchase made between 25th December and 5th January 2022 will be a contribution that benefits the lives of 100 children across the country. The curative programme of SOS Children’s Villages of India reaches out to more than 6,500 once-parentless or abandoned girls and boys in 32 SOS Children’s Villages across the country. Each children’s village has 12-15 family homes, with every home consisting of 10 children on average along with an SOS Mother. All-round development, including education, nutrition, health and psychological development, is taken care of till these children are well settled in life.

Sharing his views on the noble cause, Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder – DaMENSCH, stated, “With the pandemic hitting hard, it has become all the more important for society to come together and help communities in need. At DaMENSCH, we are inspired by the principle of living and working together for the greater common cause. This is the season of happiness and giving. This year has been challenging for many and, as a conscientious brand, we are dedicated to bringing more smiles to those in need. In line with this aim and to amplify our CSR efforts, we are proud to partner with SOS Children's Villages of India to serve parentless and abandoned girls and boys throughout India.”

Commenting on the support, Mr. Sumanta Kar, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said: “These times are extremely challenging for all of us, and more so for vulnerable children and communities. Many have lost livelihoods and children have lost parental support. We, at SOS Children’s Villages of India, are extremely committed to the cause of uplifting the caregiver and, subsequently, communities to secure wholesome childcare and development for the most vulnerable. When we come, together, to serve the greater good, the impact is magnified and more expansive. We thank DaMENSCH for their support in amplifying our efforts.”